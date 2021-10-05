Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Barney Yau
@barneyyau
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Asia
Published
on
October 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7SM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
asia
People Images & Pictures
female
brainstorm
brainstorming
office
young
designer
hong kong
student
whiteboard
chinese
singaporean
dots
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
think
Women Images & Pictures
asian
work
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Women in Tech
225 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Pollock
women in tech
Women Images & Pictures
work
service design
77 photos
· Curated by Kristin Peterson
service design
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
MDIA2004
26 photos
· Curated by Marlon Jones
mdia2004
human
electronic