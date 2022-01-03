Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas D.
@alfox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
montblanc
mont
blanc
montre
watch
macro
wristwatch
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers
Backgrounds / Textures
929 photos
· Curated by Áron Varga
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
International Women's Day
184 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures