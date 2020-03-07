Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dhiren maru
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rajkot, Gujarat, India
Published
on
March 7, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rajkot
gujarat
india
drink
lemon
juice
milk
beverage
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
citrus fruit
lime
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
alcohol
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
63 photos · Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock
The Great Outdoors
27 photos · Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Wedding
63 photos · Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand