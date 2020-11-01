Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Daniel Pinto
@mouxy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
November 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
furniture
bench
path
ground
trail
tree trunk
Leaf Backgrounds
park bench
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Backgrounds
Related collections
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds