Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
VD Photography
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Surat, Gujarat, India
Published
on
September 5, 2021
Canon, EOS M50m2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cityscape with gradient cloud and plane
Related tags
surat
gujarat
india
cityscape photography
cityscape
cloudscape
plane
Gradient Backgrounds
evening sky
construction crane
construction
outdoors
Free pictures
Related collections
Winter
107 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
The Colour Purple
63 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Buildings
197 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line