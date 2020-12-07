Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
bady abbas
@bady
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Japan
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kimono girl walking on a bridge in the autumn season
Related tags
japan
kimono
maple
Brown Backgrounds
minimal
bokeh
Nature Images
tranquil
shooting
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
asia
red maple leaves
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
dof
leave
foliage
Tree Images & Pictures
natural
Public domain images
Related collections
Landscapes
124 photos
· Curated by Natalia Mika
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Inspiration
70 photos
· Curated by Winged Jedi
inspiration
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People
9 photos
· Curated by Natalia Mika
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers