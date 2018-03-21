Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thomas AE
@thomasae
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 21, 2018
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Lovely moment as bride and groom exchange rings
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Wedding Backgrounds
ring
couple
dress
ring exchange
Love Images
vow
marriage
vows
rings
clothing
vest
HD Water Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
wedding collection 01
1,441 photos · Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
Flower Images
WEDDING
422 photos · Curated by Ilze Zute
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
plant
Wedding rings
174 photos · Curated by MARRY & LILO Fine Art Styling Goods
wedding ring
ring
hand