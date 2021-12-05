Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Baker
@dave301
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Vintage Agfa 35mm camera
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Vintage Backgrounds
camera
camera
electronics
digital camera
Public domain images
Related collections
The Journey
63 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Vegan
16 photos · Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
home
567 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior