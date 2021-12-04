Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mujo Hasanovic
@mujoh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cappadocia, Turkey
Published
on
December 4, 2021
--
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Clay pots hanging on the old tree, Cappadocia, Turkey
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cappadocia
Turkey Images & Pictures
clay pots
old tree
cappadocia turkey
cappadocia cave
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
wheel
machine
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
soil
outdoors
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Minimal Black and White
82 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
HD Black Wallpapers
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Fog and Mist
112 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images