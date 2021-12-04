Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wafer WAN
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
meal
Food Images & Pictures
bakery
shop
bread
banana
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
dish
dessert
icing
cream
Cake Images
creme
Public domain images
Related collections
October Afternoon
136 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
october
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Retro Tech
46 photos · Curated by Hello I'm Nik
retro tech
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds