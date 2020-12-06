Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jonathan Chng
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
jewel
holidat
Star Images
Christmas Images
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Nature Images
photo
decorations
HD Design Wallpapers
industrial
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
HD Windows Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Stellar 2
48 photos
· Curated by Ayooluwa Isaiah
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
something
3,077 photos
· Curated by amazing
something
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
New Year
13 photos
· Curated by Nastya Beltyukova
HD New Year Wallpapers
plant
Brown Backgrounds