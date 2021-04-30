Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
JF Kaufmann
@jf_kaufmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
East Kootenay, BC, Canada
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
east kootenay
bc
canada
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
wilderness
conifer
road
dirt road
gravel
creek
stream
Public domain images
Related collections
The Art of Collaboration
8 photos
· Curated by Redkix
collaboration
People Images & Pictures
human
Devices
38 photos
· Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Roads we walk
112 photos
· Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
road
building
HD City Wallpapers