Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
February 18, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Northern breed dog in winter scene
Related tags
british columbia
canada
HD Snow Wallpapers
white dog
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
canine
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
labrador retriever
plant
outdoors
HD Husky Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
DOGS
28 photos
· Curated by Seal
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Winter Animals
313 photos
· Curated by Carly Helliesen
Winter Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Emotion: happiness or joy
557 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
happiness
joy
human