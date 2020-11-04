Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ruslan Shakirov
@shakirovrrr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A fall pattern on the ground. Some corrections were applied.
Related tags
berries
leaves on ground
leaves
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
ground
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
herbs
jar
planter
potted plant
pottery
vase
Free pictures
Related collections
Sport
506 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Reflection Perfection
244 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
reflection
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Easter
47 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Easter Images
Flower Images
egg