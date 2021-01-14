Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Andrew Shelley
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Charleston, SC, USA
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An empty chair in the middle of a deserted highway.
Related tags
charleston
sc
usa
chair
alone
highway
isolation
chair outside
furniture
tabletop
Brown Backgrounds
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
path
walkway
Free images
Related collections
Yearbook 2021
303 photos
· Curated by Michelle Mulford
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
friend
I was cold in the summer
23 photos
· Curated by Megan Beedie
cold
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
Travels Around My Room
39 photos
· Curated by Max Batty
room
HD Windows Wallpapers
human