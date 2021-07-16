Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Angshu Purkait
@angshu_purkait
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
July 16, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A capture of green leaves.
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
kolkata
west bengal
india
Leaf Backgrounds
leaves
green leaves
green leaves background
water drop
Nature Images
Dark Backgrounds
dark green
Green Backgrounds
green hues
Black Backgrounds
mobile wallpaper
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
wall paper
cool tone
Free stock photos
Related collections
Detox
54 photos
· Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
That was Brutal
50 photos
· Curated by Harry Knight
concrete
building
architecture
Light
419 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Light Backgrounds
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor