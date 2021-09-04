Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Moritz Kindler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dessau, Dessau-Roßlau, Germany
Published
on
September 4, 2021
X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
dessau
dessau-roßlau
germany
architecture
bauahaus
bauhaus design
lighting
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
spire
steeple
building
tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Wet
736 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
Texturizing
337 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
texturizing
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Collection #100: Khoi Vinh
9 photos
· Curated by Khoi Vinh
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures