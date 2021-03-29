Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Thinh Nguyen
@thinhngthinh304
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 29, 2021
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
chau thoi pagoda
HD Blue Wallpapers
worship
temple
shrine
pagoda
building
architecture
pillar
column
Backgrounds
Related collections
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fairytale
414 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
fairytale
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers