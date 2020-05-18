Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
guitar picks and electric guitar
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
guitar
electric guitar
Music Images & Pictures
guitar picks
instruments
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
musical instrument
leisure activities
table
bookcase
desk
shelf
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #107: Polarr
7 photos · Curated by Polarr
HD Grey Wallpapers
skyscraper
building
People on Adventures
184 photos · Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Rainy Days
46 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
rainy day
rain
HD City Wallpapers