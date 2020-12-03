Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Lindner
@crlindner
Download free
Share
Info
Murphy, NC, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
rain
38 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
rain
HD Grey Wallpapers
drop
Plants
278 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
233 photos
· Curated by Adam Holland
rock
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
murphy
nc
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
Snake Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
wildlife
spider
arachnid
mantis
Public domain images