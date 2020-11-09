Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Farhad Ibrahimzade
@ferhadd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 9, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Woman eating tasty chicken salad with dessert
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
meal
dish
raw
herb
snack
eating
lunch
nutrition
garnish
vitamin
citrus
cooked
Leaf Backgrounds
lettuce
cuisine
diet
dieting
HD Green Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
The Medical Center
112 photos
· Curated by Jenee Naquin
human
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
UG Health Solutions
26 photos
· Curated by Abhishek Jude Sam
Health Images
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Vegetarian Dishes
9 photos
· Curated by Corina Ottnad
vegetarian
dish
vegetable