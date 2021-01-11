Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Klim Musalimov
@klim11
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
CSKA moscow ice hockey rink
Related collections
Urban Sense
99 photos
· Curated by Muhammad Arif A
urban
street
building
Mysterious landscapes
180 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
workspace
149 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
Website Backgrounds
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
helmet
apparel
clothing
Sports Images
Sports Images
ice skating
skating
rink
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
arena
ice hockey
ice hockey wallpaper
ice hockey goalie
ice hockey stadium
cska stadium
ice hockey rink
Creative Commons images