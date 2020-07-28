Go to sterlinglanier Lanier's profile
@sterlinglanier
Download free
grayscale photo of woman in white coat and black skirt
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

People
Cefalù, Province of Palermo, Italy
Published on Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL XT
Free to use under the Unsplash License

a stern look from a nun in cefalu sicily

Related collections

sicily
11 photos · Curated by Heena Chauhan
sicily
Italy Pictures & Images
accessory
BM
79 photos · Curated by Chienno Shana
bm
Italy Pictures & Images
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking