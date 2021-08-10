Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anca Gabriela Zosin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Copenhagen, Denmark
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Summer roses on blue sky.
Related tags
copenhagen
denmark
Flower Images
cinematic
HD Dark Wallpapers
exposure
shades of blue
Rose Images
dark colors
HD White Wallpapers
cinematography
film photography
nature green
HD Green Wallpapers
contrast
natural
natural beauty
fine art
minimal
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Food
91 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures