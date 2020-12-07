Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimalism decor
white branches
christmas decor
Christmas Images
christmas 2021
toys on branches
minimalism
christmas minimalism
white vase
white toys
decoration minimalism new year
new year 2021
scandinavian christmas
white christmas
snowflakes decor
sphere
crystal
ornament
Public domain images
Related collections
Christmas
25 photos
· Curated by Aimee Fraser
Christmas Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Wallpapers
675 photos
· Curated by Wendy Brooks
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
Winter // New year & Christmas (minimalistic)
116 photos
· Curated by pure julia
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
plant