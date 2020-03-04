Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
The New York Public Library
@nypl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Men at work on the construction of the Statue of Liberty. 1883
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
building
People Images & Pictures
human
factory
Free stock photos
Related collections
Interesting and entertaining
268 photos
· Curated by Volodymyr Tokar
human
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Statue of Liberty
99 photos
· Curated by Tim Williams
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
Statue of Liberty Being Built
6 photos
· Curated by Lucy Leo
statue
Brown Backgrounds
vehicle