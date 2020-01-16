Go to Feyza Demirci's profile
@feyzademirci
Download free
white and grey concrete building
white and grey concrete building
Galata, Beyoğlu/İstanbul, TurkeyPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Turkiye
129 photos · Curated by Kat Mav
turkiye
istanbul
Turkey Images & Pictures
Galata tower
21 photos · Curated by Rashid Sadykov
galata tower
istanbul
tower
istanbul
124 photos · Curated by Anastassia Smolnaya
istanbul
transportation
Turkey Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking