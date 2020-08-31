Go to Desmond Gatimu's profile
@gatimu_m
Download free
water droplets on green leaf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Peponi Road, Nairobi, Kenya
Published on Canon EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Winter
34 photos · Curated by Charles Lalonde
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor
Contemplative
156 photos · Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
HD Dark Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking