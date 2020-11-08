Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nagarjun Kogaravalli Sathyanarayana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany
Published
on
November 8, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Ursa Major
Related tags
stuttgart
germany
cathedral
understars
building
architecture
dome
Nature Images
weather
HD Sky Wallpapers
cumulus
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Grass Backgrounds
pillar
column
spire
steeple
Free images
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
93 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Spring
72 photos
· Curated by Marie
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant