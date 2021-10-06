Unsplash Home
Karl Wiggers
@karlwiggers
Waterproof, Waterproof, United States
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cotton ready for harvest on a Louisiana farm.
