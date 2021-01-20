Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, UK
Published
on
January 20, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking towards the Lakes in Lockdown
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kendal
uk
lake district
hills
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
lakes
cumbria
Nature Images
outdoors
grassland
field
farm
countryside
rural
meadow
pasture
Public domain images
Related collections
Grandad painting
82 photos
· Curated by Kiri Raimona
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Scapes
32 photos
· Curated by David McMahon
scape
uk
outdoor
Mountain / rocks / river
27 photos
· Curated by Adie Kay
river
rock
Mountain Images & Pictures