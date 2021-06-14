Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Israel Albornoz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Monterrey, N.L., México
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
monterrey
n.l.
Mexico Pictures & Images
bittersweet
chinese food
Chicken Images & Pictures
agridulce
springrolls
seasoning
Food Images & Pictures
sesame
meal
dish
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Events
67 photos · Curated by Yihan Cui
Events Images
Food Images & Pictures
plant
Asiat
17 photos · Curated by Ludivine Bizieux
asiat
Food Images & Pictures
noodle
food
114 photos · Curated by indiaaa_xo
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant