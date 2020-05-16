Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bolatbek Gabiden
@gabiden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mongolia
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS 60D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Khoton and khurgan lake area Baga Turgen waterfall, Mongolia
Related tags
mongolia
river
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
Drinkables
108 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
WORK / ONLINE
119 photos
· Curated by Chantilly Patiño
work
HD Computer Wallpapers
electronic
Textures
1,698 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers