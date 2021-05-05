Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stanislav Filipov
@siavi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Targovishte, Bulgaria
Published
on
May 5, 2021
X-T200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
targovishte
bulgaria
building
rooftop
antena
black and white photography
soviet architecture
housing
antenna
electrical device
condo
urban
architecture
Nature Images
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Wanderlust
60 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Up
29 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
up
building
architecture