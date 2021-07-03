Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Spiske
Available for hire
Download free
Featured in
Fill the Frame
Share
Info
Nürnberg, Deutschland
Published on
July 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rusty metal shield D A N
Related tags
nürnberg
deutschland
fill the frame
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
barn
blackboard
Brown Backgrounds
dirty
door
effect
floor
grain
heavily weathered
HD Retro Wallpapers
unstock
HD Dark Wallpapers
wall
weather-beaten
weathered
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #111: Daniel Burka
10 photos
· Curated by Daniel Burka
HD Wallpapers
rock
outdoor
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Table View
39 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures