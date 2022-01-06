Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dewang Gupta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published
on
January 6, 2022
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
new delhi
delhi
india
Nature Images
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
leaves
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
agavaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
outdoors
rainforest
land
Free images
Related collections
Food
98 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant
Magical
52 photos · Curated by Becca Berggren
magical
plant
field
EYE SEE YOU
1,251 photos · Curated by Susan H.
see
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures