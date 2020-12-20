Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katie Azi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
,
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Published
on
December 20, 2020
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holidays Cake
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
Cake Images
cutlery
spoon
wedding cake
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Food
33 photos
· Curated by Flame Shukkonso
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweet
Food / Restaurant
1,391 photos
· Curated by Pablo Ramos
restaurant
Food Images & Pictures
canada
Food
39 photos
· Curated by Erna Zogjani
Food Images & Pictures
meal
plant