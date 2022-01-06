Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
The Happy Toe
@thehappytoe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
red socks
bamboo
father and son
socks
matching colors
matching clothes
pants
clothing
apparel
jeans
denim
human
People Images & Pictures
furniture
footwear
shoe
bar stool
undershirt
indoors
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos · Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Street Life Photowalk
850 photos · Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos · Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures