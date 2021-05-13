Go to Claudio Schwarz's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown concrete building under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

venedig
venice
architecture
building
dome
HD Grey Wallpapers
steeple
spire
tower
mosque
cathedral
church
Public domain images

Related collections

Soul Care
201 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
STRUCTURE & UTILITY
74 photos · Curated by Cedric Harris
structure
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking