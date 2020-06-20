Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas George Wendt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lajeado, RS, Brasil
Published
on
June 20, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
lajeado
rs
brasil
plant
blossom
geranium
Flower Images
petal
Rose Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
The Great Outdoors
545 photos
· Curated by Alex Holyoake
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Snow Wallpapers