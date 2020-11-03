Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
white bouquet
minimalism
winter decoration
white branches
white vase
minimalism flowers
white flowers
winter bouquet
winter branches
hygge
floral minimalism
minimalistic design
minimalism in the apartment
winter decor
white walls
white room
branches
natural decor
purejulia
Free stock photos
Related collections
End of year
13 photos
· Curated by Emma Lumley
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
plant
Mockup_Space
11 photos
· Curated by Ivonne Fish
Space Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimalism
Cozy home (minimal staff, home baking, domestic)
83 photos
· Curated by pure julia
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
plant