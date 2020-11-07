Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luiza Braun
@luizabraun
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cambará do Sul, RS, Brasil
Published
on
November 7, 2020
Canon EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rain drops on a rose bud
Related tags
cambará do sul
rs
brasil
HD Grey Wallpapers
blossom
Rose Images
plant
Flower Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
THE DEEP (BENEATH STILL WATERS)
352 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
deep
Animals Images & Pictures
sea
Highly Devoted
76 photos
· Curated by Marjorie Fischer
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church