Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
manequin
fashion manequins
manequins
People Images & Pictures
human
window display
shop
mannequin
boutique
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #120: The Creators Project
10 photos
· Curated by The Creators Project
HD Wallpapers
Sports Images
HQ Background Images
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Analytics
48 photos
· Curated by Ginette Methot
analytic
Website Backgrounds
business