Go to Pierre Bamin's profile
@bamin
Download free
white rice grains on brown wooden table
white rice grains on brown wooden table
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

April 19th is National Rice Ball Day ...incase you were planning a night in!

Related collections

SUPPLY
17 photos · Curated by Tina Fernandez
supply
plant
outdoor
Food
29 photos · Curated by Liane Carter
Food Images & Pictures
produce
plant
Mart-In
114 photos · Curated by Charlton Mendes
mart-in
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking