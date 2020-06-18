Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Craig Marolf
@craigmarolf
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
La Jolla, San Diego, California, USA
Published
on
June 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Train tracks in La Jolla running along the base of a hillside.
Related tags
la jolla
san diego
California Pictures
usa
HD Grey Wallpapers
train tracks
hillside
road
freeway
highway
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Mountain Images & Pictures
aerial view
tarmac
asphalt
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Dark Bloom
121 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Collection #74: Jeffrey Zeldman
9 photos
· Curated by Jeffrey Zeldman
building
HD City Wallpapers
architecture