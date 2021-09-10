Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jinen Shah
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
lake tahoe
united states
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
Nature Backgrounds
still
moody
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoors
Nature Images
swimming
Sports Images
Sports Images
sea waves
vehicle
transportation
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Orange is the new black
116 photos
· Curated by Veronica di Biasio
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #165: Semplice
9 photos
· Curated by Semplice
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
line
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor