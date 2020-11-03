Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Janine Robinson
@janinekrobinson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Current Events
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I Voted
Related tags
current events
vote
voted
election
i voted
election day
african american
human
People Images & Pictures
symbol
Flag Images & Pictures
text
American Flag Images
label
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
HKS possibility
400 photos
· Curated by Raychel Casey
work
People Images & Pictures
business
Politics
68 photos
· Curated by T. L.
politic
usa
current event
SA Events
179 photos
· Curated by jackieGLDN|studio
human
People Images & Pictures
african american