Go to Jouwen Wang's profile
@sodacheese
Download free
white and blue ceramic bowl on brown wooden table
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tōkyō, 東京都日本
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Asian
573 photos · Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
asian
building
architecture
Objetos
91 photos · Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
objeto
bean
coffee bean
Asian Food
106 photos · Curated by Ly My Ngoc Tran
asian food
Food Images & Pictures
meal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking