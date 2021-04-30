Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lazaro Rodriguez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yosemite National Park, Yosemite National Park, United States
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Yosemite tree 🌲 (IG: @lazrodriguez__)
Related tags
yosemite national park
united states
tree trunk
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #11: Crew
6 photos
· Curated by Crew
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoor
sunshine
Luxury Coast
70 photos
· Curated by Laguna Beach Realtor
coast
Beach Images & Pictures
sea
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
441 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers