Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tyler Smith
@77designs
Download free
Published on
January 9, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cat’s whisker from up close
Share
Info
Related collections
Cats
106 photos
· Curated by Gail Williams
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
wallpaper
1,949 photos
· Curated by spear spear
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Animal Kingdom
216 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
pet
mammal
Dog Images & Pictures
HD Husky Wallpapers
whisker
feline
Kitten Images & Pictures
manx
fur
whiskers
cat face
HD Snow Wallpapers
soft
face
Creative Commons images